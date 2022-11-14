Vietnam treasures cooperation with Oregon state: President

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes Governor of Oregon state Kate Brown (Photo: SGGP)

Affirming that Vietnam considers the US a leading important partner with two-way trade reaching nearly US$120 billion last year, President Phuc appreciated the attention that Oregon’s leaders and the governor herself pay to promoting relations with Vietnam.

Brown said that Vietnam is a potential market of Oregon, hoping that there will be more opportunities to expand the exchange of goods between the two sides.

She spoke highly of the state’s cooperation with Vietnam and Vietnamese partners in search and rescue and emergency circumstances, adding that the cooperation is growing more essential in the context of complicatedly developing climate change.

In the time to come, Oregon will promote partnerships in the education sector, especially in semiconductor technology, enable students to access educational and training programmes and develop manufacturing industries in Vietnam; and hope to intensify collaboration with the Southeast Asian nation in energy.

Welcoming the guest’s cooperation proposals, President Phuc said that there remains ample room for bilateral collaboration. He affirmed Vietnam is willing to facilitate the state’s investment, and asked its enterprises to help train high-quality human resources for Vietnam.

Emphasising severe impacts of climate change on Vietnam, particularly rising sea level, the State leader proposed Oregon share experience and provide technical and financial assistance for Vietnam in climate change response and sustainable and environmentally-friendly development, and boost cooperation in green technology, hi-tech agriculture, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

