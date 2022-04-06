Vietnam to support vulnerable people in Humanitarian Month of 2022

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a working session. (Photo:VNA)
Speaking at the working session, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that it was important to build a detailed plan of supporting vulnerable people during the humanitarian month for fishermen and needy children.The activity needs to be practically implemented which would contribute to poverty reduction amid the huge impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the socio-economy.
According to the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the agency has launched Humanitarian Month every May for the recent four years and gained remarkable achievements.
The total value of the fundraising campaign on Humanitarian Month reached over VND1,500 billion (US$65.6 million) which will be given to over 3.3 million poor and people with difficult circumstances.
The humanitarian month this year had its theme of “Connecting communities and spreading the benevolent acts”.