Vietnam to receive red-crowned crane eggs from Thailand in November

The land is a special property of the nation, a basic means of production, an extremely valuable resource, a source of life for the people, and a great resource of the country. Labor is considered the father of material wealth, and land is the mother. However, over the past time, while many farmers have no land for farming and have to leave their hometowns to find a livelihood in big cities, many enterprises which are assigned thousands of hectares of land have abandoned them.