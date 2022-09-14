Vietnam to receive red-crowned crane eggs from Thailand in November

On September 14, the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province said that the agency and the Management Board of Tram Chim National Park are completing all procedures to receive two red-crowned cranes from the zoo in Vientiane, Laos.
The two red-crowned cranes are around 20 years old with a weight of five to six kilograms and they have been raised at the zoo in Vientiane.
The process of breeding faces some difficulties to meet survival conditions for the cranes in the wild so the Laotian zoo decided to contact the International Crane Association in the United States to find a suitable place for them. Thereby, Doctor Tran Triet, a member of the International Crane Association worked with Dong Thap Province to receive the two cranes to Tram Chim National Park which is eligible for the natural condition for them.
Tram Chim National Park covers 7,500 hectares recognized as the world’s 2,000th Ramsar site of Wetlands of International Importance in the world and the fourth in Vietnam where has rare bird species, especially the red-crowned cranes, which often migrated here from Cambodia in the dry period between December and April of the following year.
The two red-crowned cranes are around 20 years old with a weight of five to six kilograms and they have been raised at the zoo in Vientiane.
The process of breeding faces some difficulties to meet survival conditions for the cranes in the wild so the Laotian zoo decided to contact the International Crane Association in the United States to find a suitable place for them. Thereby, Doctor Tran Triet, a member of the International Crane Association worked with Dong Thap Province to receive the two cranes to Tram Chim National Park which is eligible for the natural condition for them.
Tram Chim National Park covers 7,500 hectares recognized as the world’s 2,000th Ramsar site of Wetlands of International Importance in the world and the fourth in Vietnam where has rare bird species, especially the red-crowned cranes, which often migrated here from Cambodia in the dry period between December and April of the following year.
This month, a working delegation of Dong Thap Province is likely to arrive in Thailand to unify the cooperation agreement about bringing crane eggs to Tram Chim National Park for breed maintenance.
The red-crowned crane is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Many years ago, they returned to the fields in Kien Luong, Giang Thanh (Kien Giang Province) and Tam Nong (Dong Thap Province) to find food.