Vietnam to apply more practical measures to adapt to climate change

Accordingly, by 2050, Vietnam will still pursue smart agriculture to
_Better adapt to climate change and earn higher added value
_Effectively manage water and land resources
_Maintain the forest coverage at 43 percent and protect the national forest area
_Increase the forest quality and sustainable forest management
_Increase the surface area of marine and coastal conservation zones to 6 percent of the natural surface area of the national sea
_Restore and preserve important natural ecosystems, endangered species, and rare genetic sources
_Provide clean water to the whole population.
To fulfill those goals, the National Strategy introduces measures and tasks of
_Stopping the decline and degradation of natural resources, along with restoration tasks
_Forming smart, modern agriculture to effectively adapt to climate change and earn high added value in order to ensure food security
_Managing and strictly protecting forests and existing natural ecosystems
_Developing suitable infrastructure for climate change
_Increasing investments in upgrading and modernizing the network to monitor the impacts of climate change
_Building facilities for disaster prevention and control