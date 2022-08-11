Vietnam to apply more practical measures to adapt to climate change

Accordingly, by 2050, Vietnam will still pursue smart agriculture to

_Better adapt to climate change and earn higher added value

_Effectively manage water and land resources

_Maintain the forest coverage at 43 percent and protect the national forest area

_Increase the forest quality and sustainable forest management

_Increase the surface area of marine and coastal conservation zones to 6 percent of the natural surface area of the national sea

_Restore and preserve important natural ecosystems, endangered species, and rare genetic sources

_Provide clean water to the whole population.

To fulfill those goals, the National Strategy introduces measures and tasks of

_Stopping the decline and degradation of natural resources, along with restoration tasks

_Forming smart, modern agriculture to effectively adapt to climate change and earn high added value in order to ensure food security

_Managing and strictly protecting forests and existing natural ecosystems

_Developing suitable infrastructure for climate change

_Increasing investments in upgrading and modernizing the network to monitor the impacts of climate change

_Building facilities for disaster prevention and control

By Ha Van – Translated by Vien Hong