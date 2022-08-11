  1. National

Vietnam to apply more practical measures to adapt to climate change

SGGP

The Government has just issued Decision No.896/QD-TTg to approve the National Strategy on Climate Change until 2050, aiming at actively and effectively adapting to negative influences of climate change.

Accordingly, by 2050, Vietnam will still pursue smart agriculture to

_Better adapt to climate change and earn higher added value

_Effectively manage water and land resources

_Maintain the forest coverage at 43 percent and protect the national forest area

_Increase the forest quality and sustainable forest management

_Increase the surface area of marine and coastal conservation zones to 6 percent of the natural surface area of the national sea

_Restore and preserve important natural ecosystems, endangered species, and rare genetic sources

_Provide clean water to the whole population.

To fulfill those goals, the National Strategy introduces measures and tasks of

_Stopping the decline and degradation of natural resources, along with restoration tasks

_Forming smart, modern agriculture to effectively adapt to climate change and earn high added value in order to ensure food security

_Managing and strictly protecting forests and existing natural ecosystems

_Developing suitable infrastructure for climate change

_Increasing investments in upgrading and modernizing the network to monitor the impacts of climate change

_Building facilities for disaster prevention and control

By Ha Van – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags:

Other news

See more