Vietnam to affirm foreign policy through PM’s Cambodia trip

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)



The PM will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits from November 10-13, at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen – the ASEAN Chair in 2022.

This is the first visit by Chinh in his capacity as Prime Minister of Vietnam, and it holds significance in various aspects.

It takes place in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, marking the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties. The two PMs will review the Vietnam-Cambodia relations, and outline new impulses and measures to develop the relationship in more pragmatic, effective and reliable manner.

The PM’s attendance at the 40th and 41st SEAN Summits and related Summits will be a chance for Vietnam to affirm the consistent policy of the Party and State in the spirit of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, intensive and extensive international integration, and substantive contributions to ASEAN's common affairs.

Vietnam and Cambodia established diplomatic ties on June 24, 1967. In 2005, the two countries’ leaders agreed on the new motto of the bilateral relations that is “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, long-term cooperation.” Since then, the relationship has been consolidated and strengthened in all fields, bringing pragmatic interests to the people of both countries, and positively contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

Over the past years, the bilateral political ties have developed fruitfully, as reflected through regular visits, meetings and exchanges in different forms, even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Progress has also been made in cooperation between ministries, agencies, localities, and people-to-people exchanges, especially in border areas. Meanwhile, collaboration in national defence and security has been strengthened.

In 2019, Vietnam and Cambodia signed two legal documents recognising outcomes of land border demarcation and marker planting, with 84 percent of the workload completed. They are accelerating negotiations for the settlement of the remainder to further build a common border line of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

The two Governments have also pledged to create favourable conditions for their respective citizens to live in each other’s territories in line with laws of the host countries.

Cooperation in economy, trade and investment has grown quickly, with two-way trade reaching US$9.54 billion in 2021, up 79.1 percent from the previous year. In the first nine months of this year, the figure was $8.45 billion , a -year-on-year rise of 16.7 percent, of which Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of $487.7 million .

Vietnam is running 198 valid projects in the neighbouring country with total registered capital of US$2.92 billion, ranking first among ASEAN nations and fifth among countries investing in Cambodia.

Partnerships in education, training, transport, culture, health care and telecommunications have also received attention from both sides. Notably, the two countries have supported each other in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have closely coordinated at international, regional, sub-regional forums, especially ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, contributing to raising the prestige and position of each country in the region and the world.

Regarding prospects of the bilateral ties, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth said the two countries aim to consolidate their solidarity and cooperation in the time ahead.

They will continue to promote the political ties to ensure the general orientations of the bilateral relationship, consolidate political trust and step up cooperation in national defence and security, external affairs and economy, he said.

The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits mark the resumption of direct meetings and dialogues between regional leaders after a two-year hiatus induced by the pandemic.

The events will offer opportunities for the leaders to compare notes on efforts in building the ASEAN Community and enhancing solidarity and centrality of the ten-member grouping, and review and define orientations for the relations between the bloc and its partners.

They will also exchange views on many strategic issues in the region and the world.

Within the framework of the summits, there will be more than 20 activities with the participation of leaders from the ASEAN member countries, and 10 partners.

On this occasion, ASEAN will announce the establishment of its comprehensive strategic partnership with the US and India.

The participating leaders are scheduled to approve and recognise more than 100 documents on many important cooperation areas within ASEAN and between the bloc and its partners.

PM Chinh will deliver speeches at the summits, expressing Vietnam’s viewpoints and stance and raising proposals to strengthen solidarity, unity and centrality of ASEAN, enhance regional connectivity, promote cooperation in the fields of common interest, and foster relations between ASEAN and its partners.

Vietnam will use the occasion to share its policies, efforts and successes in socio-economic recovery and development after the pandemic.

The PM will also meet leaders of ASEAN members and partners to exchange views on issues of shared concern.

VNA