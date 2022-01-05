Vietnam strives for GDP growth of 6-6.5 percent in 2022





On January 5, at a conference between the country’s leaders and administrators in localities, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh presented a summary report on the direction and results of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan in 2021 and orientations and tasks in 2022.

The report states that in 2021, the goal of both fighting the epidemic and recovering socio-economic development was performed well.

Vietnam has been one of the six countries with the highest vaccination coverage rate in the world. Vietnam reaches 99 percent first dose Covid-19 vaccination milestone for adults aged 18 years old while it is over 90 percent for the second doses. Vietnam has placed an order for a vaccine to inoculate children aged 5 through 11 years old

The number of hospitalizations, severe cases, and deaths is on a decreasing trend. People advocated the implementation of Resolution 128 “safe adaptation while effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic”.

Many experts and international organizations considered the resolution as an important decision, creating a foundation for economic recovery and development in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, Vietnam is in a group of 20 countries with the largest trade scale in the world. It is estimated that the country achieved seven out of key targets in 2021.

Macroeconomy continued to be maintained stably and inflation was under control while the average consumer price index for the year increased by 1.84 percent. GDP increased by 2.58 percent, of which the fourth quarter increased sharply, reaching 5.22 percent after a decrease of 6.02 percent in the third quarter of 2021. State budget revenue reached over VND1,563 million billion, exceeding 16.4 percent of the estimate.

In particular, in the context of the epidemic affecting people's lives, the Government promptly issued and effectively implemented Resolution No. 68 and Resolution No. 116 to allocate nearly VND71,500 billion to support 742,000 employers and 42.8 million employees. Additionally, the government decided to give over 158,000 tons of rice to help Covid-stricken localities.

The Government's report emphasized that 2022 is an important year, paving the way for the implementation of the goals of the Five-Year Plan 2021-2025. It also forecast advantages will intertwine with opportunities and challenges in the world and the country.

The Covid-19 epidemic can be more complicated and dangerous with the appearance of new variants. World economic growth is uncertain, potentially risky, and may be lower than in 2021. Many countries will experience high inflation.

Accordingly, the Government requested ministries, branches, and localities to focus on implementing direction and thorough understanding according to the motto of safe adaptation, flexibility, and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic with a focus on prioritizing resources for the effective epidemic prevention and control program and the program on socio-economic recovery and development. Ministries, agencies, and localities need to continue to innovate, be proactive, make greater efforts.

Also at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai presented a draft of the Government's resolution on the main tasks and solutions to implement the socio-economic development plan and the State budget estimate for 2022.

Accordingly, the country will focus on implementing effectively the goal of both prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, recovery, and socio-economic development while it will strive for GDP growth of 6-6.5 percent and GDP per capita of US$3,900. The Southeast Asian country will continue to maintain macroeconomic stability, control the average consumer price index growth rate of about 4 percent while ensuring major balances of the economy...

The Government also directed to speed up the construction of key infrastructure projects strengthening regional, inter-regional, regional, and international connections, especially important transport infrastructure works such as the project to build many road sections, expressway on the North-South East route, My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project, Long Thanh International Airport project and urban railway lines in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City...

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai also presented a draft resolution on key tasks and solutions to improve the business environment and enhance national competitiveness in 2022.

According to the draft, the Government has identified improving the business environment, enhancing competitiveness, promoting innovation, and moving towards sustainable development from 2012.

Striving to 2025, Vietnam will enter the top 50 countries with Competitiveness Index 4.0 and 40 top countries in Sustainable Development (UN) and Innovation capacity (WIPO) respectively. E-Government (UN) is also in the top 60 countries. Its logistics index (of the World Bank) will increase by at least four rankings.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan