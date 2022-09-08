Vietnam strives for 33 percent of renewable energy sources by 2030



According to the government’s national strategy, in the field of energy supply, the government requested to accelerate the implementation of solutions to develop clean energy and use energy and breakthrough technology solutions as well as using energy efficiently while ensuring national energy security.

Moreover, the Southeast Asian country will continue to develop small hydroelectric plants selectively, and expand medium and large capacity to maximize the efficiency of hydroelectricity.

Additionally, it will increase the capacity of concentrated solar power plants, rooftop solar power, onshore wind power, offshore wind power, biomass power, the development of hydrogen fuel technologies, tidal energy technologies, and ocean waves.

By 2030, the proportion of renewable energy sources including hydroelectricity, wind power, solar power, and biomass will account for at least 33 percent of total electricity generation.





By An Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan