Vietnam sets key diplomatic milestones in 2021

Through three diplomatic channels of Party, State and people-to-people, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 189 out of 193 United Nations Member States, including 17 strategic partners (three comprehensive strategic partners) and 13 comprehensive partners.
As a trustworthy, proactive and responsible member of the United Nations, Vietnam has held the position of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 term for the second time. Vietnam has been re-elected as a member of the International Law Commission (ILC) for the 2023-2027 tenure; becoming a member of the IAEA Board of Governors for the 2021-2023 term; and elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025 term. These all are important milestones and breakthroughs affirming the prestige, role and position of the Southeast Asian country.
The economic integration to the world is getting deeper and wider as Vietnam has signed and joined in over 500 bilateral and multi-faced agreements. The country is among a few of nations reaching positive growth amid the world economic depression due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The country also showed its responsibilities on jointly supporting international communities to fight against the pandemic. Along with the reception of numerous Covid-19 vaccine doses and medical equipment and supplies, Vietnam has also provided medical equipment and supplies and financial support for over 50 countries and international organizations, promptly and effectively contributing to the activities of “Vaccine and medical diplomacy”.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia and Chairman of National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue’s visits to the Republic of Korea and India in December 2021 are also key milestones in the foreign affairs activities of the Party and State leaders.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Cambodian People's Party cum Prime Minister Hun Sen and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party cum President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith had a senior meeting between the three countries to come directions for cooperation in the upcoming time which took place at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee on September 26, 2021.
In the official visit framework to India, Chairman of Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue paid a visit to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on the afternoon of December 19, 2021 (local time).
At noon of November 1, 2021 (local time), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom.
Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong witnessed the online signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the United Russia Party for the period 2022-2024 at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee at noon of December 1, 2021.