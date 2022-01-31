Vietnam sets key diplomatic milestones in 2021

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Cambodian People's Party cum Prime Minister Hun Sen and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party cum President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith had a senior meeting between the three countries to come directions for cooperation in the upcoming time which took place at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee on September 26, 2021.

