Vietnam sends condolences over passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc writes in the condolence book at the Chinese Embassy. (Photo: VNA)

In their letters sent to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu and the family of the deceased, they affirmed that Jiang was an eminent leader of the Chinese Party and State who was dedicated to the cause of revolution and construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He also made important contributions to the normalization and development of Vietnam-China ties.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam always appreciate and remember the great contributions of Jiang to the ties between the two Parties and countries, they wrote.

They also sent wreaths to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam in commemoration of his death.

The same day, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent condolences to head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department Liu Jianchao and Politburo member, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A delegation of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly, Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) led by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, together with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, leaders of the VFF and centrally-run agencies and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations paid tribute to the late leader and wrote in a condolence book at the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.

Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and President of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association Nguyen Xuan Thang also paid his last respects to the late Chinese leader.

Vietnamplus