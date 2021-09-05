  1. National

Vietnam, Russia win golds at Army Games 2021

The award presentation and closing ceremony for “Sniper Frontier” and “Emergency Area” competitions was held in Hanoi on Saturday, within the framework of the International Army Games 2021.
Vietnam, Russia win golds at Army Games 2021 ảnh 1 The Vietnam team prepares for the "Sniper Frontier" competition. (Photo: SGGP)
In the “Sniper Frontier” competition, eight teams from seven countries competed in four different stages. Vietnam won gold while Uzbekistan and Russia grabbed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Vietnam also brought home a silver in the "Emergency Area" contest, which saw six teams of five nations competing.

Russia won the first place and Belarus third in the competition, which was also held in Hanoi.

The Army Games 2021 marks the first time ever Vietnam has hosted the "Sniper Frontier" and "Emergency Area" competitions.

The games, held from August 22 to September 4 in 11 countries, Russia, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan, attracted 260 teams from 45 countries and territories competing in 34 categories.

This year, Vietnam sent 17 teams to compete in 15 events.

