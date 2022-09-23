Vietnam rejects some int’l organisations’ prejudices on human rights situation

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)



Hang made the statement in reply to reporters’ queries on Vietnam's reaction to some international human rights organisations’ controversial opinions about Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as they believe that the country's achievements in this field are poor and lack cooperation with the UNHRC.

“We completely reject the untruthful, unobjective contents with bad prejudices that some foreign organisations have raised about the situation in Vietnam,” she stressed.

Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting human rights has been specified in the 2013 Constitution and many other legal documents, the spokesperson stated, adding that the country's efforts and achievements in the work have been recognised and appreciated by the international community.

Most recently, in March 2022, Vietnam published a voluntary midterm report on the implementation of Universal Periodic Review (UPR) third cycle recommendations, which demonstrates the responsibility of a member state, as well as the transparency and seriousness of Vietnam towards the UPR mechanism in particular and in the implementation of international commitments on human rights in general.

“Vietnam also actively shows the spirit of cooperation with the special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council, and regularly maintains a bilateral human rights dialogue mechanism with several countries, and is willing to provide and exchange issues of mutual concern in the spirit of frankness, openness and mutual respect,” she added.

VNA