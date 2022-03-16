Vietnam reinstates pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures

Passengers pick up their luggage at Noi Bai aiport's international terminal. (Photo: VNA)

In a notice, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said the procedures would be resumed to the level before Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in early 2020, based on the Law on Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam.

The Deputy PM also asked the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other related agencies to implement the government's Resolution No.32/NQ-CP (issued earlier today) on visa exemption for citizens from 13 countries, namely Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, Finland, Belarus, and Sweden.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall assume the prime responsibility for and coordinate with ministries and agencies in formulating immigration policies with partners within the framework of bilateral and multilateral relations.

It will also continue to negotiate with other countries on the recognition of each other’s Covid-19 vaccine passports, facilitating Vietnamese citizens travelling abroad; promote guidelines for the application of vaccine passports by foreigners in Vietnam; and notify relevant countries/territories about the change in Vietnam’s immigration policy.

The Ministry of Health shall provide guidance on medical conditions for people entering the country in accordance with the new situation.

The Ministry of Public Security will strengthen the residence management for foreigners entering according to regulations and pandemic prevention and control measures.

It is expected that further details on the resumption of procedures will be made available soon, as today marks the date Vietnam fully reopens international tourism.

Vietnamplus