Vietnam recognizes vaccine passports of 72 countries, territories

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a regular press conference on October 21, Hang said that in the spirit of the Government’s Resolution 128/NQCP dated October 1 on flexibly and safely adapting to and effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam has temporarily recognized vaccination certificates or vaccine passports of 72 countries and territories.

These documents will be used in Vietnam and holders of vaccination certificates or vaccine passports will have concentrated quarantine time reduced to only seven days in line with the guidance of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

These countries and territories include Poland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Republic of Korea (RoK), Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Oman, Thailand, Romania, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Germany, Russia, the UK, Austria, San Marino, Laos, Singapore, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, the US, Italy, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Norway, Sweden, Israel, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, India, Switzerland, China, Pakistan, Ireland, Greece, Kuwait, Colombia, the Netherlands, Australia, Finland, Taiwan (China), Hungary, Belarus, Cambodia, Algeria, Canada, Indonesia, Nepal, Mexico, Bolivia, Croatia, Portugal, Turkmenistan, Palestine, Qatar, Libya, Egypt, Timor Leste, Ukraine, the Philippines, Malaysia, Luxembourg, Argentina, Jordan, and Brunei.

Vietnamplus