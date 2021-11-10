Vietnam Railway Authority calls for foreign investment in six railway projects

Among the proposed projects, three railway projects connect to seaports, including the 102-kilometer railway to Hai Phong International Gateway Port, the 84-kilometer Bien Hoa - Vung Tau railway, and the 103-kilometer Vung Ang - Tan Ap - Mu Gia railway.
The railway which connects with the airport is the 38-kilometer light rail Thu Thiem - Long Thanh International Airport. The other two projects are the construction of the Trang Bom - Hoa Hung railway, with a length of 46 kilometers, and the construction of the Eastern ring railway of the railway hub of Hanoi, with a length of 59 kilometers.
The Vietnam Railway Authority calls for foreign investment in these projects in the form of capital financing, cooperation, or technology transfer, joint ventures, capital contribution, and share purchase. All the six projects are included in the railway network master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which has just been approved by the Prime Minister.
