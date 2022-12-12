Vietnam promoting ecological, carbon-neutral farming



Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan stated in the conference that due to the negative effects of climate change and geopolitical instability, consumers’ choices have significantly changed, asking the agriculture sector to adapt quickly in order to create new values.

This adaptation also shows a heavier responsibility of Vietnam to the international community as to natural resource and biodiversity conservation, emission reduction.

The agriculture sector in the country is gradually switching to the ecological and carbon-neutral farming model.

In order to successfully create such a model, it is necessary for farmers to work with businesses.

Binu Jacob, General Director of Nestlé Vietnam, shared that nearly 2/3 of the greenhouse gas released by this company is from food processing and its indirect activities. Therefore, to fulfill the goal of net zero emission by 2050, the enterprise applies regenerative agricultural practices to reduce its emissions in food processing.

By An Ha – Translated by Vien Hong