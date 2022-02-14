Vietnam promotes production, use of new building materials

Director of the Department of Construction Materials Pham Van Bac

A reporter of the SGGP Newspaper interviewed the Director of the Department of Construction Materials under the Ministry of Construction Pham Van Bac about this issue.



Recently, new construction materials with cheaper prices have better aesthetics saving energy and more mineral resources. For example, in the field of building materials, Vietnamese producers have manufactured and used autoclaved aerated concrete bricks, a product consisting mainly of lime, sand, or lime and fly ash with a volumetric weight of only about a half of solid fired bricks of the same grade, has the advantage of thermal properties, can manufacture large slabs to speed up construction in the field.

Additionally, Vietnam also makes hollow concrete wall panels, manufactured by extrusion technology, which are applied in many projects with good economic and technical efficiency.

In the field of glass, domestic enterprises have produced low-E and solar control glass, which saves a lot of energy. Regarding artificial paving materials, many products that can partially replace natural paving stones are being displayed in the market.

In the field of cement concrete, super high-performance concrete has also been studied and applied in Vietnam with compressive strength four times higher than conventional concrete, applied to thin, large span structures such as beams, bridge decks, irrigation ditches.

In fact, the production of new types of building materials requires a large investment, and the marketing of new material products can be time-consuming. Plus, the fact that customers are not interested in using new materials is also an obstacle in the business process of enterprises. Besides, the cost of some new materials may be higher, making it difficult to compete with other materials.

Recently, the Ministry of Construction has assigned many scientific tasks to relevant agencies to carry out studies for the production of new materials such as geopolymer bricks, bricks using materials that are industrial wastes such as red mud, thermal power fly ash; super performance concrete; gypsum board from waste products of fertilizer factories.



Non-fire brick Initially, the products of the research projects showed economic and technical efficiency and promised to be widely applied. In addition, the Ministry of Construction has submitted to the Government and the Prime Minister for promulgation documents to promote the development of new types of building materials that save energy and save mineral resources such as Decree 09/ ND-CP on the management of construction materials, Directive 08/CT-TTg on promoting the use of ash, slag, gypsum.

The utilization of industrial waste in the production of building materials has helped to reduce product costs; therefore, these products will help reduce the overall cost of the building providing benefits for the construction of social housing projects.

So far, the country has over 1,600 production facilities of non-woven materials, with a total design capacity of over 10 billion bricks. This result has reached approximately the target set out when building the program.

With the above output, the country has saved about 7.5 million cubic meters of clay, equivalent to 375ha of mined land at a depth of 2m annually, as well as reduced consumption of about 750,000 tons of coal and reduced emissions to the environment by about 2.85 million tons of CO2.



Investors, the design supervision consultancy units use the non-fired brick products in the construction project This proves that Vietnam has made efforts to reduce emissions causing environmental pollution and reducing agricultural land in our country. Encouragingly, investors, the design supervision consultancy units have used the non-fired brick products in the construction project without being bound by the mandatory provisions in the policies of the building contractor.

However, at present, enterprises only promote about 40 percent of the designed capacity, accounting for over 25 percent of the total output of building materials. Responsible agencies should encourage them to use these materials.

In 2022, the Ministry of Construction will call for the Prime Minister to promulgate mechanisms and policies to develop brick production and use according to modern technology, saving resources, energy and protecting the environment.

In 2023, the Ministry of Construction will petition to issue a national program to increase the use of waste as raw materials and fuel in the production of building materials and in construction. The program aims to use most of the wastes of industry and agriculture as raw materials and fuel for the production of building materials.

At the same time, the Ministry of Construction will continue to study more materials. Furthermore, it will coordinate with functional agencies to promulgate energy use norms in the production of building materials towards specific goals set out in the development strategy of building materials in Vietnam. Thus, more new building materials will be produced at lower prices, gradually replacing the old building materials.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan