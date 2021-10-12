Vietnam opens saving bank accounts for orphaned children

Each saving account is from VND10 million (US$440) to VND20 million (US$880).The expense was taken from VGCL’s accumulated financial resources and the private sector.
According to the decision, the children under 16 years old whose father, mother or both parents were members of the labor union and died due to Covid-19 will be eligible to receive the financial aid.
The interest from the saving accounts will be withdrawn annually at the beginning of the school year or the Lunar New Year and the children will hold the original saving account books until they are 18 years old.
The time to apply for support is from April 27 till the end of this year and the period that the children receiving the support is defined from the time that their parents died due to Covid-19.