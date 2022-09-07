Vietnam needs nearly 50 billion to complete its airport system: CAAV

Dien Bien Airport is upgraded

In its draft approval of the master plan for the development of the national airport and airport system, CAAV said that in the 2021-2050 period, the national aviation network needs over $50.85 billion investment.

The estimated investment cost in the 2020-2030 period is about VND365,100 billion while it will be VND866,360 billion from 2030 to 2050. Funds for the implementation of the master plan are mobilized from various investment sources such as ODA loans, state budget funds, commercial loans from financial institutions, and capital from investment socialization under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

According to the plan, from now to 2030, the airport network will be planned according to the model of spokes with two main hubs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, forming 28 airports with a total designed capacity to meet approximately 283 million passengers, ensuring over 95 percent of the country’s population can access airports within 100km.

Amongst airports across the country, 14 airports including Van Don, Cat Bi, Noi Bai, Tho Xuan, Vinh, Phu Bai, Da Nang, Chu Lai, Cam Ranh, Lien Khuong, Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat, Can Tho and Phu Quoc are international ones while 14 other airports comprising Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Sa Pa, Na San, Dong Hoi, Quang Tri, Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, Phan Thiet, Rach Gia, Ca Mau and Con Dao are domestic ones.

Regarding the vision to 2050, CAAV recommended the establishment of 31 airports in its planning dossier. Accordingly, the number of international airports will maintain but two more domestic airports including Cao Bang airport and the second airport in the southeast of Hanoi will be added.

At the same time, this period will form a number of airports and airfields in islands and archipelagos with potential for development such as Ly Son, and Phu Quy as well as build airports at several military airports if they met requirements.

For airports currently in operation, the Ministry of Transport has also been studying and building a decentralized management mechanism for airports so that localities can mobilize investment resources to upgrade and expand for local economic and social development.

Particularly, nationally important airports, airports with strategic military operations on defense and security, and airports in border crossings and island areas will be given priority for using state resources for investment.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Anh Quan