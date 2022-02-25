Vietnam mobilizes rescue forces to search for eight missing crew members at sea

Earlier, in the afternoon of February 23, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center received information that VANDON ACE vessel carrying 5,800 cubic meters of wood from Papua New Guinea to Can Tho had an accident at the position about 160 nautical miles south of Vung Tau. There were 19 crew members on board at the time of the accident.
By 6:00 p.m. on February 24, the functional forces had rescued nine crew members and found two dead bodies.
Deputy Minister Nguyen Xuan Sang required the Maritime Administration of Vung Tau, Vietnam MRCC Zone 3 to collaborate with relevant units to mobilize maximum vehicles to search for the missing ones.
By 6:00 p.m. on February 24, the functional forces had rescued nine crew members and found two dead bodies.
Deputy Minister Nguyen Xuan Sang required the Maritime Administration of Vung Tau, Vietnam MRCC Zone 3 to collaborate with relevant units to mobilize maximum vehicles to search for the missing ones.
Currently, the functional forces are mobilizing additional vehicles of oil and gas units, coast guard and some cargo ships to involve in the search and rescue.