Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals

From 2020 to now, many people voluntarily handed over wild animals that they are breeding to officials of the Thua Thien - Hue Forest Protection Department. The staff of the Department will take care of these rescued animals and after these animals are healthy, they will be released back to the natural forest.

A rare brown-shanked douc langur is rescued from a luxury resort in Thua Thien – Hue

Thua Thien - Hue Forest Protection Department rescues and releases 3 pig-tailed monkeys and 1 red-faced monkey into the wild



Caring for rare pangolins rescued from people's homes





By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan