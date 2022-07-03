  1. National

Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals

SGGP
Vietnam has been making efforts to rescue wild animals and the rescue of wild animals illegally kept in captivity is gradually becoming more convenient after Thua Thien - Hue Forest Protection Department coordinated with the Hue Smart City Monitoring and Management Center and the Nature Education Center set up a hotline to receive residents’ reports of illicit transport and raise of wild animals.
Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals ảnh 1 Many people voluntarily have handed over wild animals that they are breeding to officials of the Thua Thien - Hue Forest Protection Department 
From 2020 to now, many people voluntarily handed over wild animals that they are breeding to officials of the Thua Thien - Hue Forest Protection Department. The staff of the Department will take care of these rescued animals and after these animals are healthy, they will be released back to the natural forest.
Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals ảnh 2 A rare brown-shanked douc langur is rescued from a luxury resort in Thua Thien – Hue
Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals ảnh 3
Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals ảnh 4 Thua Thien - Hue Forest Protection Department rescues and releases 3 pig-tailed monkeys and 1 red-faced monkey into the wild

Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals ảnh 5 Caring for rare pangolins rescued from people's homes
Vietnam makes efforts to rescue wild animals ảnh 6 Students draw pictures about environment protection

By Van Thang – Translated by Anh Quan

