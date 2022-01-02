Vietnam looks to master technology in renewable energy

Illustrative photo (Source: congthuong.vn)



Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Department Hoang Tien Dung said Vietnam is gradually mastering advanced technologies, developing human resources and investing in important technical infrastructure to lay a solid foundation for energy application and development.



He added that Vietnam still much relies on imported technology to develop wind power so that the country needs to stay more active in building projects and producing spare parts, towards increasing the rate of domestically-made items.



Dung also suggested developing biomass and geothermal energy, and even energy derived from tides and sea waves in the future.



According to him, apart from developing a smart grid, technology related to energy storage is also a good orientation. When renewable energy is developed at a high level, it is possible to consider hydro producing and storing, he said.



Under the planning, offshore wind power will be given priority in the near future.CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council Ben Backwell expressed his belief that Vietnam will draw a huge amount of capital when financial organisations are switching their investment from fossil fuels to renewable energies.Vietnam should tap this opportunity to turn itself into a clean power hub in Southeast Asia as it will bring a considerable strategic advantage to the country in the region, he said.Director of the State Agency for Technology Innovation Ta Viet Dung said Vietnam has advantages in wind and power solar but needs modern technologies to serve value chain, starting from manufacturing technology and material production.

