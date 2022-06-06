Vietnam launching various activities in response to World Environment Day 2022

Can Tho City held a meeting in response to the World Environment Day 2022



In response to both the World Environment Day 2022 and International Day for Biological Diversity, Binh Dinh Province Fisheries Department yesterday cooperated with coastal areas like Quy Nhon City, the districts of Phu Cat, Phu My, Hoai Nhon to launch action programs (beach cleaning, waste collection and treatment, conference on coral and sea turtle protection) for environment protection. Simultaneously, the provincial Environment Protection Fund and Binh Dinh Province Department of Natural Resources & Environment held an event named ‘Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day’ for people to exchange waste with gifts.

On the same day, Phu Yen Province run the program to grow and restore mangroves to fight against climate changes. Local people were able to grow 500 new mangrove, apple mangrove, and nipa palm trees on a surface area of nearly 3,000 square meters at O Loan Estuary. The program is planned to last until the end of this year to grow mangrove trees on 17 hectares.

Also on June 5, the Environmental Police Office under Ha Tinh Province Public Security Department collaborated with Ha Tinh Pharmaceutical JSC. and residents to clean the beach in Thach Ha District. On this occasion, 5 beautiful dolphin-shaped trash bins were installed along the beach at Thach Hai Commune of the district.

Last Sunday, Binh Thuan Province People’s Committee worked with NovaGroup to launch a tree planting campaign in the province from 2021-2025. Sponsoring VND10 billion (US$431,200) to the campaign, Novagroup plans to grow trees along major roads of Phan Thiet City and other communes of the province. The staff of the enterprise also carried out a waste collection activity at Tien Thanh beach in Phan Thiet City that day.

Vung Tau City People’s Committee yesterday cooperated with SCG Group and Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) to expand the scale of the project of waste segregation at source to foster circular economy in the island commune of Long Son. Taking part in the project are 200 households on the island.

Can Tho City received a medal from the International Green City program and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy





On the same day, Can Tho City Department of Natural Resources and Environment held a meeting in response to the World Environment Day 2022. It worked with related state agencies and public groups to launch various activities for the sake of environment cleaning and protection like waste collection and treatment. On this occasion, Can Tho City received a medal from the International Green City program and the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy, delivered by the Sustainable Development Program of World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF).

