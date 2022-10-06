Vietnam, Laos seek closer people-to-people exchange





Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (second from left), Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), presents a gift to Lao National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)



She said the VUFO will provide all possible conditions for the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association, the Vietnam Peace Committee and other VUFO members to step up bilateral friendship exchanges and closely coordinate with their Lao peers in people-to-people diplomacy mechanisms in order to better exercise their role as a bridge to promote the two countries’ relations in all areas.

Nga also called for strengthened education for people, particularly younger generations, from both sides on the “one and only” Vietnam – Laos friendship.

Pholsena, for his part, said he visited Vietnam at the time when the two countries are celebrating the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 45th year of the signing of their Treaty for Amity and Cooperation.

He affirmed that the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity will carry out activities to further boost friendship and solidarity between the two countries' people.

The two officials also took the occasion to update each other on the two countries’ socio-economic development.

VNA