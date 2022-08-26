Vietnam, Laos reinforce ties in social security

The working session between the Vietnam Social Security and the Lao Social Security Organisation in Quang Nam province on August 25 (Photo: VNA)



Officials of the VSS and LSSO had a working session in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam on August 25 to look into the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2016 - 2020 and discuss cooperation orientations for the time ahead.

Anh said the VSS, which set up relations with the MoLSW and LSSO in 1998, always attaches importance to the friendship and partnership in social security with the Lao partners, and that the two sides have carried out many cooperation activities.

He underlined the agency's readiness to step up bilateral ties to implement joint programmes in the coming time, thereby further strengthening their close-knit relations, and ensuring maximum benefits for people and businesses in the two countries.

LSSO General Director Keo Chanthavixay highly valued the implementation outcomes of the MoU for 2016 - 2020, signed between the VSS and the MoLSW, stressing that enhancing social security cooperation with the VSS is among his organisation’s tasks for the coming time.

Under the MoU, the VSS and LSSO carried out nine main cooperation activities through which their personnel’s capacity, the implementation of social security policies, and the countries’ stature in social security in the international arena have been improved.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed a draft MoU on cooperation for 2022 - 2025.

The VSS and LSSO are set to hold an MoU signing ceremony on the sidelines of the 39th ASEAN Social Security Association Board Meeting in Vientiane, Laos this November.

VNA