Vietnam, Laos mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in Vientiane

Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane attended the event.

The Vietnamese delegation to the ceremony was led by Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.In his remarks, Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that in any circumstances, the Lao Party, State and people will always work to preserve and promote the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries across all spheres for the sake of their peoples.He congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in Doi Moi (Renewal) and considered them a great source of encouragement and precious lessons for Laos in national construction and defence.The leader also used the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their great, timely and effective support to Laos in years gone by.For his part, Thuong highlighted the significance of the establishment of diplomatic ties 60 years ago as well as the signing of the treaty 45 years ago, and similarities between the two countries in history, geography and culture.Congratulating Laos on its comprehensive achievements in 35 years of reform and the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 11th National Party Congress, the official noted his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), headed by Thongloun Sisoulith, the government’s management, and the legislature’s supervision, Laos will continuously improve its reputation and position in the region and the world at large.Thuong spoke of cooperation orientations between the two Parties and countries in politics, security, external affairs, economy, culture, education and science-technology.Vietnamese and Lao Parties, State and people are resolved to forever protect their faithful, pure and “unique” relationship - an invaluable common asset of the two nations, he emphasised.Later the same day, Thuong, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State, presented the Gold Star Order to the Lao PM and NA Chairman, the Ho Chi Minh Order to four Lao Politburo members, and the first-class Independence Order to five Secretaries of the Lao Party Central Committee, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the bilateral relationship.Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh thanked the Vietnamese Party and State for the prestigious prizes, and pledged to make every effort together with Vietnam to preserve and strengthen the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.Also on July 18, Thuong and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to Lao former Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Volachith and attended the opening of the Vietnamese cultural week in Laos.

