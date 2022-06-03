Vietnam, Laos cooperate in arresting 140 persons for trafficking drugs

The bilateral conference reviewing 6- month implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fighting against drug trafficking between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense and its Lao counterpart is held in Hue.



The meeting is part of the activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 as well as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Within six months after implementation, the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has coordinated with competent units and localities to uncover 112 cases of transnational drug trafficking along the Vietnam-Laos border and 26 cross-border drug trafficking rings, arrest 140 drug offenders and 16 Vietnamese most wanted drug traffickers who hid in Laos, and seize 83.6 kilograms of heroin and 109 kilograms of synthetic drug tablets.

Thua Thien Hue Province's Police hand over a newly built border gurad station to Laotian police force in Sekong Province's Ka Lum District.

Despite complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police forces of localities supported the Ministry of National Defense of Laos to build 179 border guard stations near Vietnamese border areas in order to improve working conditions for Laotian police, contribute to deepening Vietnam-Laos traditional solidarity and friendship, promote the effective collaboration of the police forces of provinces in ensuring security and order in border areas and fight against drugs and crimes across the borderline from Laos to Vietnam.



Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security affirmed that drugs and crime have affected all aspects of the social and economic development of countries. Illegal drug trafficking in the borderland between Vietnam and Laos has become complicated in the past few years.



A man is arrested in Quang Tri Province for illegal tranport of drugs into Vietnam.

Under the direction of Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam and his Lao counterpart Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong, the Ministries of National Defense of Vietnam and Laos signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fighting against drug trafficking to deal with the illicit drug trade and crimes in the two nations, especially along the borders and strengthen cooperation in prevention and control of drug crime between Vietnam and Laos, he added.



At the conference, the functional units of the two countries discussed and sought solutions for solving existing problems combating transnational crimes and illicit drug trafficking.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh