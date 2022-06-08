Vietnam joins global action for blue ocean

Vietnamese youths collect plastic waste at beach (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam is one of the 12 biodiversity centers, and one of the 16 countries owning the highest biodiversity globally with rare and precious genetic resources. However, the nation is facing degradation in biodiversity along with other great challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, environmental and water pollution, land degradation, and ocean plastic waste and the extreme effects of climate change, requiring each individual to be more aware of the importance of protecting the environment, and ensuring a harmonious relationship between man and nature.



Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said that with a high determination in action, Vietnam is stepping up economic restructuring in association with the development of digital economy, blue economy and circulation economy to effectively use and preserve natural resources and protect people’s living environment and health.



In May 2020, the Government issued Decision No. 647/QD-TTg approving an international cooperation project on sustainable marine economic development of Vietnam to 2030. The project affirms that international collaboration on sustainable development of the marine economy must ensure the consistent implementation of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation; as well as the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese nation and people.

Themed “Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean”, this year’s day highlights the importance of coordination activities between nations and organisations to revive degrading ocean and marine ecosystems, and preserve marine environment and natural resources for sustainable development goals.Luu Anh Duc, deputy head of the Department of Science and International Cooperation under the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands, said the trend of blue sea economic development in the world helps promote the common development of countries, including Vietnam.According to him, the world considers the 21st century that of the ocean with new approaches which emphasise sustainable economic development and environmental protection to promote socio-economic growth, while adapting to climate change on a global scale.

