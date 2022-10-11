Vietnam, Japan boost UN peacekeeping cooperation

Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan (R), Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army receives Matsuzawa Tomoko (Photo: qdmd.vn)

During the meeting, the Vietnamese official affirmed that the bilateral defense cooperation has been strongly promoted, including in the field of United Nations peacekeeping.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries’ defense ministries on September 15, 2015, is a foundation for the two sides to further expand this kind of cooperation, he stressed.

He expressed his hope that the upcoming 16th Meeting of the Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (EWG PKO) Cycle 4 for the 2021-2023 period within the framework of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Vietnam will contribute to further promoting the Vietnam – Japan cooperation in UN peacekeeping, thus maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

For her part, Tomoko highlighted the breakthrough developments of the Japan – Vietnam relations, especially in UN peacekeeping operations.

She expressed her hope that the two sides will continue to strengthen their cooperation in this field and expand cooperation to other fields where they have potential and strength.

Vietnamplus