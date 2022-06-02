Vietnam, Israel hold 2nd defence policy dialogue

Illustrative photo: VNA



During the event, the two sides reviewed the bilateral defence ties in recent times, and discussed orientations and solutions to further promote the dedence cooperation in a practical and effective manner in the coming time.

They compared notes on regional and international security situation, and issues of common concerns.

Chien showed his joy at Israel's success in the fight against the COVID-19, expressing his belief that the Israeli Government will continue to effectively control the pandemic and resume activities for economic development.

According to the Vietnamese officer, maritime security and safety issues, and sovereignty and territorial disputes have been posing challenges to peace, security, stability, development cooperation in the region and the world.

He affirmed that with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, Vietnam always wants countries to resolve conflicts and differences by peaceful measures on the basis of respect to international law and basic principles of the UN Charter, significantly contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in each region and across the world.

The officers acknowledged the fruitful development of the friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries, saying that the bilateral defence ties have been boosted, especially the effective promotion of the role of the defence policy dialogue mechanism, and cooperation in research, training, defence technology, cyber security, rescue, and exchange of delegations.

They agreed to further strengthen the exchange of high-ranking delegations, and cooperation in defence technology, training, and overcoming post-war consequences; and maintain information sharing between the two defence ministries.

VNA