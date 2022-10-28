Vietnam intends to spend over VND10 trillion on Ho Chi Minh route connection

The end of Ho Chi Minh Route at Dat Mui in Ngoc Hien District of Ca Mau Province in the South



Accordingly, the project has completed 86 percent of its task, on 2,362km over the total of 2.744km. It is now working on the two sections of Doan Hung – Phu Tho and Cam Lo – La Son. The investment for the two sections of Hoa Lien – Tuy Loan and Chon Thanh – Duc Hoa is on the way.

As to the 171km section of route connection from Pac Bo of Cao Bang Province in the North to Dat Mui of Ca Mau Province in the South, the Transport Ministry stated that the estimated investment comes to VND10.77 trillion (US$433.55 million). This connection sections will have at least two lanes on each direction. There will be three sub-projects of Chu Market – Trung Son T-junction (28.5km long), Co Tiet – Ben Market (87.5km long), and Rach Soi – Ben Nhat – Go Quao – Vinh Thuan (55km long).

To ensure timely and sufficient investment capital sources, prioritizing the two sections of Chu Market – Trung Son T-junction and Rach Soi – Ben Nhat – Go Quao – Vinh Thuan with the total investment of VND5.57 trillion ($224.2 million), the Government has directed the Transport Ministry to review and balance its medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period.

It is also asked to accelerate the progress of current projects, and to minimize the use of reserve funds as well as slippage costs. The launching time of any new construction projects that are not too urgent should be extended.

Before this, in the 3rd Congress of the 15th National Assembly, Resolution No.63/2022/QH15 was approved on June 16, 2022, allowing the extension of Ho Chi Minh route connection project to 2025. This task will basically make use of National Way No.32 and National Way No.21 to finish.

By Ngoc Chanh – Translated by Yen Nhi