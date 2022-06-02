Vietnam hosts SEA Games of fairness, honesty, transparency, noble sportsmanship

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ( black suit ) presents a second-class Labor Order to swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang. (Photo: VNA)

The PM lauded the excellent performance of the Vietnamese sport delegation during SEA Games 31, with 446 medals in total, including 205 golds, and breaking 21 SEA Games records.



The Government leader spoke highly of efforts and high sense of responsibility of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, ministries, sectors and localities engaging in the organization of the region's biggest sport tournament, which resulted in a safe, solemn and economical event, creating a festive atmosphere and showing the image of a country that is strongly recovering from the pandemic.

“Vietnam made every effort to create a fair and honest SEA Games with noble sportsmanship and high professional quality, while spreading the spirit of solidarity and friendship among 11 cultures, 11 countries in the region,” he stressed.

Giving special compliments to coaches and athletes of Vietnam during the Games, he reminded them not to “rest on the laurels” as there are still challenging journeys ahead.

PM Chinh also thanked athletes, fans, businesses and organizations of Vietnam and other regional countries for their contributions to the success of SEA Games 31.

He asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to continue working hard to secure and promote the position of Vietnamese sports in the region and the world, while promptly completing the national sports strategy towards 2030 with a vision to 2050 and submit to the Government for approval.

The PM urged relevant ministries, sectors and agencies to design policies to ensure the highest support for athletes, while improving the country’s capacity to host regional and international sports events and promote the country’s image of safety, integration and development and friendly and hospitable Vietnamese people.

At the event, head coach of the national women's football team Mai Duc Chung thanked leaders of the Party, State and Government as well as ministries and sectors for supporting the sports sector and football in particular.

Four athletes with outstanding performances at SEA Games 31 – Nguyen Huy Hoang, Tran Hung Nguyen, Nguyen Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Oanh were honored with second-class Labor Orders, while 19 others received third-class Labor Orders.

At the same time, 305 outstanding athletes and gold medalists at the Games were also honored with certificates of merit from the PM.

Vietnamplus