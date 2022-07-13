Vietnam hopes for UN Secretary-General's help in climate action: PM letter

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (L) hands over a letter from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: VNA)



In his letter, PM Chinh also thanked the UN as well as the Secretary-General himself for support to Vietnam, including the establishment of the partnership with the Group of Seven (G7) on energy transition.

Guterres spoke highly of Vietnam's efforts and expressed his understanding of the challenges Vietnam and other developing countries are facing in the response to climate change.He emphasised that the UN and he personally will continue to support Vietnam in this process.At the meeting, Ambassador Giang thanked the UN for its valuable support to Vietnam in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and climate change response, including its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.Despite many challenges, Vietnam will strive to fully realise its commitments through swift and comprehensive measures, for the benefit of the Vietnamese people, he said, stressing the need to address socio-economic challenges to achieve sustainable energy transition.He reiterated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's invitation to the UN Secretary-General to visit Vietnam this year on the occasion of 45 years of Vietnam-UN relations. The Secretary-General accepted the invitation and affirmed that he will arrange the visit as soon as possible.

