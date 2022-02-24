Vietnam has no high-risk coronavirus alert area

An area is classed as green zone



On February 23, the Ministry of Health announced an update to assess the alert level of the Covid-19 epidemic in provinces and cities nationwide.

Currently, 45 provinces and cities have been classed as green zone or low-risk areas while the remaining 18 provinces have been classed as yellow Covid risk areas or medium risk areas. No more level 3 and 4 cities or high-risk have been set by the Ministry.

During the day, the Ministry recorded 60,355 new infections, including 42,145 cases in the community, 15,641 Covid-19 recoveries and 91 deaths. To date, medical workers have a total of 192.4 million vaccines have been administered.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) yesterday said that the number of Covid-19 cases in the city has continuously increased in recent days; for instance, on February 23, the city health sector reported 1,454 new infection cases, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 525,245 cases.

As per the genome sequencing sample, the Omicron variant has been dominating Covid-19 new infection cases in the southern metropolis.

Facing this situation, the city has implemented epidemic prevention and control measures, focusing on completing the spring vaccination campaign for the second phase, which is expected to end on February 28.

Additionally, the health sector has promoted the strategy to protect people in risk groups and updated the management of Covid-19 to suit the new situation.

HCDC also said that the Department of Health held a meeting with pediatricians about collecting treatment when the number of children infected with Covid-19 increases and scenarios to deal with possible situations because students returned to schools for direct learning. The city's health sector has also prepared to respond to the Covid-19 epidemic in children.

Medical workers in grassroots healthcare stations and teachers were trained to care for and treat children with Covid-19 from mild to severe. Furthermore, the health sector is ready to organize immunization for children 5-12 years old right after receiving the Ministry of Health’s direction.

By Khanh Nguyen, Thanh An – Translated by Uyen Phuong