Vietnam expected to make more contributions to CICA

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) receives Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Hanoi on April 8. (Photo: VNA)



Sarybay noted his wish at a meeting with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on April 8, which also saw the attendance of representatives from the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

Sarybay, a Kazakh diplomat, said leaders and people of Kazakhstan have admired late President Ho Chi Minh as well as Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation in the past and its socio-economic reforms.On this occasion, Sarybay handed over a letter of Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev to President Phuc, inviting the Vietnamese leader to attend the sixth CICA Summit, slated for October 2022 in Kazakhstan.At the meeting, President Phuc stressed that peace, security and development in the region and the world are of significance, and all countries need to make every effort to contribute to enhancing cooperation in economy, trade, investment and the fight against global challenges, especially climate change, diseases, terrorism and cross-border crime.He also called on CICA to carry forward its operational principles, including those on respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and equality, respecting each other; not using or threatening to use force; peacefully settling disputes; not intervening into internal affairs; promoting multilateral cooperation; and observing international law and the United Nations Charter.Since its inception 30 years ago, CICA has developed strongly, becoming a major forum on enhancing dialogue, consolidating strategic trust, and strengthening collaboration between member countries for peace, cooperation and prosperity in Asia, the President emphasised.He suggested CICA support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s and Vietnam’s stance to ensure peace, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea and address disputes through peaceful measures in accordance with international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the UN Charter.Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, being a responsible member of the international community, actively joining CICA activities and working to promote cooperation in economy, trade, agriculture, tourism and environmental protection between member countries, he affirmed.President Phuc noted his belief that the sixth CICA Summit will be a success, pledging that the Vietnamese delegation will attend the summit with the most active and practical contributions.The President asked Sarybay to convey his greetings and sentiments to leaders and people of Kazakhstan, and lauded the good friendship and cooperation between the two countries, with two-way trade last year doubling the figure in 2020.He also commended Kazakhstan, which is one of the founding members of CICA, for its significant contributions to the forum's development over the past time.

