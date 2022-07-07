Vietnam elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee

The Vietnamese delegation at ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)



The committee, including 24 members, is UNESCO’s important agency for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. Its functions are to promote the objectives of the Convention, provide guidance on best practices, and make recommendations on measures for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage.

Ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)



Along with being a member of the Executive Council for the 2021-2025 term, a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the 2021-2025 tenure, becoming a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention will offer an opportunity for Vietnam to contribute more actively to UNESCO’s major programmes and orientations in general and on the culture field in particular; thus affirming its role and prestige at UNESCO and in the international arena, she added.

Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, said this is the second time that Vietnam has taken on this responsibility at UNESCO's key cultural governing body, after the 2006-2010 term.This is of great significance in many aspects, showing the country's increasing position and prestige in the international arena, as well as the international community’s confidence in its contribution to and administration capacity in the global multilateral institutions, and recognition of Vietnam's contributions in relations with UNESCO, in preserving and promoting the value of intangible heritage in the country and in the world.Winning the election is also a result of Vietnam's foreign policy of multilateralisation, diversification and comprehensive and extensive international integration, as well as the fruit of a methodical and concerted implementation of its candidacy plan in recent years, said Van.Le Thi Thu Hien, Director of the Department of Cultural Heritage, said that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will develop specific plans focusing on the sharing of best practices in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage values, the realisation of the Convention’s goals for sustainable development, the promotion of UNESCO's priorities, and the improvement of awareness.The Convention 2003 has been ratified by 180 countries, with Vietnam being among the first 30 entering the Convention.

