Vietnam, Denmark promote energy partnership

Managed by the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development Department, the project has a total investment of about US$8.96 million of non-refundable ODA from Denmark.

It aims to support Vietnam in building a roadmap to promote low carbon development in the industrial sector, which helps the country realise its nationally determined contribution (NDC) commitments following the Paris Agreement on climate change, raising NDC targets and strengthening relevant solutions in 2025.

The program has three components, focusing on building long-term planning of the energy sector, improving the capacity to integrate renewable energy into the power system, and promoting low-carbon development in the industry.

At the meeting, representatives from agencies involving in the implementation of the program, including the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam, and the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Danish Energy Agency reported outcomes of their action plans in 2021 of the DEPP3, as well as the plan for 2022. Despite the Covid-19 impacts, last year, positive results were recorded in the implementation of the program, they said.

The program’s Steering Committee approved its action plan for 2022.

In the future, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to coordinate with the Danish Energy Agency in the implementation of the newly-approved action plan for 2022.

VNA