Vietnam demands China withdraw ships out of Vietnam’s Whitsun Reef

Deputy spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the statement regarding the operation of many Chinese vessels at the Bai Ba Dau, at a regular press conference held virtually by the ministry on November 4.

"As we have affirmed multiple times, Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to testify to its sovereignty over the Truong Sa archipelago in accordance with international law; to be entitle to sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over its waters defined in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS)," she said.Hang reiterated that Vietnam resolutely and persistently takes measures under international law to protect such legal and legitimate rights.The operation of Chinese vessels inside the waters of the Sinh Ton Dong (Grierson Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago has seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty and stipulations of the 1982 UNCLOS, and runs counter to the spirit and wording of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), the deputy spokesperson stressed.Vietnam calls on China to implement the 1982 UNCLOS with goodwill and seriously observe the DOC, creating a favourable environment to reach a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, and contributing to maintaining peace, security, stability and legal order in regional waters.