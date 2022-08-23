Vietnam coordinates with Cambodia to repair, restore friendship monuments

Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense (Photo:VNA)



Attending the meeting were Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defense; Secretary of State at the Cambodia Ministry of Cults and Religion and Standing Vice Chairman cum Secretary General of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland, Chairman of the Committee for repairing, restoring of the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments Nhem Valy and other delegates.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed the results of cooperation, direction and implementation of projects and outlined directions for collaboration in the upcoming time.

At the fifth meeting session on coordination to repair and restore the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments (Photo:VNA)

In addition, the two parties appreciated the implementation results of construction work projects, repairing and restoring the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments following the fourth meeting in the Northern province of Quang Ninh in 2019.





From 2015 up to now, Vietnam has provided financial support for Cambodia to implement 23 projects of constructing, repairing and restoring the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments and upgrading the headquarter of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland.As for the Cambodian part, the partner is reviewing the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments that have not been repaired and restored to propose the plan of repairing and restoring and will report to authorized agencies and transfer documents for Vietnam to give assessment and financial support for implementation.The two sides affirmed that the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia are important cultural-historical works symbolizing the relationship between the two nations. Therefore, they should be closely managed and protected and the two countries should closely coordinate to accelerate the building of a government-level agreement on the management and protection of Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia.

