Vietnam, China step up hydrometeorological cooperation

The 13th meeting of the Vietnam-China joint working group on meteorological cooperation is held online on December 13. (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn )

The delegates shared views on weather forecasting, the exchange of meteorological information, personnel training, meteorological equipment and monitoring, and climate forecasting and services for Asia.

General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (NCHMF) Tran Hong Thai noted that apart from serving the interests of the two countries, the cooperation is expected to contribute to the development of the hydrometeorological community across the world and Asia in particular in natural disaster response, the protection of human life and daily activities, and sustainable socio-economic development.

Zhuang Goutai, head of the CMA, stressed that the two meteorological agencies of Vietnam and China have always supported each other to issue early warnings in order to reduce natural disaster damage and respond to climate change.

The CMA is willing to further cooperate with the NCHMF in meteorology and hydrology, thus promoting the development of the meteorological sector of each side, regionally and globally, he affirmed.

Reviewing bilateral cooperation, Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem said information exchanges should be conducted regularly, suggesting the two sides establish groups on social networks to facilitate the work.

The two sides agreed to organise the 14th meeting in China in 2025.

VNA