Vietnam, Cambodia complete 84 percent of land border demarcation

This morning, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant ministries, agencies and localities sharing the land border with Cambodia attended a conference to summarize 20 years of implementing land border demarcation works between Vietnam and Cambodia.Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said that based on the 1985 Treaty on the Delineation of National Boundary, Vietnam and the neighboring country performed some 200-kilometer long border demarcation and built 72 border markers from 1986 to 1988. However, by 1989, Cambodia proposed to halt the border demarcation works due to some technical issues and internal political situation.
In 2005, the two countries signed the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of the National Boundary.
From 2006 to September 2019, Vietnam and Cambodia organized hundreds of meetings and multi-level bilateral working sessions, thousands of discussions and bilateral meetings of special working teams on the border demarcation.