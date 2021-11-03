Vietnam calls for investments in 157 projects during 2021-2025

Illustrative image The projects are in various fields, including transport infrastructure, industrial and economic zone facilities, information technology infrastructure, waste and wastewater treatment, education and health, culture-sports-tourism, agro-forestry-fishery, production and services.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment is tasked with guiding and inspecting the implementation of the decision; coordinating with ministries, sectors and localities in making detail information about the projects; organising events to popularise the list of the projects; reporting the investment promotion situation to the Prime Minister; and proposing supplements or adjustments if necessary.

Despite impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam still rose 4.4 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2021 to US$22.15 billion.

An upturn was recorded in both values of investment to new projects as well as additional capital to existing ones. Specifically, US$12.5 billion was poured into 2,212 newly-licensed projects, up 20.6 percent over the same period last year, while US$6.4 billion was added into underway projects, a rise of 25.6 percent.

