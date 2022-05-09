Vietnam Blockchain Union to held first congress in mid-May

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)



According to Hoang Van Huay, former deputy minister of Science, Technology and Environment (now the Ministry of Science and Technology) and head of the preparatory committee for the establishment of the VBU, the coming into being of the union will create an important milestone, marking Vietnam's position on the world technology map.

It will create an environment for the development of high-quality human resources in Vietnam to hold the Blockchain core technology in order to compete in the world’s digital technology, he said.

The VBU members will share experiences and resources to study, deploy and trade Blockchain technology in accordance with Vietnamese law. It will cooperate with relevant universities in conducting research on Blockchain technology as well as training human resources in the field.

The union will partner with State management agencies and other social organisations in raising awareness of the community and developing policies and legal frameworks for the development of products and services based on the Blockchain technology platform, Huay said.

VNA