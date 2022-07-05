Vietnam, Benin seek stronger partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco and Benin Dang Thi Thu Ha (L) presents her credentials to Beninese Foreign Minister Aurélien Agbenonci. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)



The Vietnamese diplomat pledged that she will work hard for stronger traditional friendship between the two countries for the interest of the peoples of both sides.

She gave some proposals to promote bilateral partnership in all fields, especially politics, economy and trade as well as cooperation at multilateral forums.

For his part, Agbenonci highlighted the sound relations between Benin and Vietnam, and showed admiration for the socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained over the years.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will take specific steps to further beef up their friendship and cooperation, especially as both sides are preparing for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.

After the presentation, Ambassador Ha paid courtesy calls to Beninese Minister of Agriculture Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui and Minister of Industry and Trade Alimatou Shadiya Assouman. She also had a meeting with leaders of the Benin Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leaders of the Council of Owners and a number of officials at Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides discussed specific measures in the bilateral relations, and agreed to support each other at multilateral forums. They also sought measures to bolster partnership in promising areas such as agriculture, aquaculture, trade, investment, and cashew processing.

Ambassador Ha affirmed that Vietnam is willing to give technical support, share experience and cooperate with Benin in agriculture as well as areas of Vietnam’s strength. The two sides agreed to propose to authorised agencies of both sides the establishment of sub-committees for cooperation in particular areas, along with the increase of delegation exchange and the appointment of honourary consuls in each country. Initially, the two countries will organise online meetings to connect businesses of both sides, they said.

On the occasion, Ambassador Ha also had a meeting with the Vietnamese community in the West African country.

VNA