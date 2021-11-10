Vietnam – Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne witness MoU signing (Photo: VNA)



Both sides shared the view that the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy, which was adopted by the two PMs on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-26), plays an important role in realising the goal of turning both nations into one of the top 10 trade partners of each other and doubling two-way trade.

Australia will enhance investment and assist Vietnam in innovation, green and sustainable growth, and hi-tech agriculture while maintaining official development assistance for the Southeast Asian nation.On labour collaboration, Australia will consider applying “agriculture passport” for Vietnamese workers.They also pledged to reinforce defence ties and activities in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.About education-training, Payne affirmed that Australia will offer more scholarships to Vietnamese students, and consider allowing fully vaccinated Vietnamese students to return to Australia for study.As regards to joint work against Covid-19 pandemic, she said the Australian Government committed 5.2 million vaccine doses to Vietnam and additional 2.6 million on the occasion, bringing the total to 7.8 million. She added that Australia will deliver 700,000 doses to Vietnam in coming weeks.On regional and global issues of shared concern, Payne affirmed that Vietnam will continue stepping up collaboration for the sustainable development ot the Greater Mekong Sub-region, especially in climate change response.She expressed support for Vietnam’s organisation of the ASEAN Forum on Sub-regional Cooperation for sustainable development and inclusive growth later this month.Sharing viewpoints and stances on the East Sea issue, the two ministers stated that disputes need to be addressed peacefully on the basis of respect for international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).On the occasion, they witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two foreign ministries, and a ceremony to present awards to four Vietnamese firms in a green growth business partnership programme launched by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.