Vietnam attends int’l peace forum

The event was held by Russia's International Fund – The Way for Peace from June 1-4 on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the Soviet Union and the Year Of Cultural Heritage of Peoples of Russia 2022.

Joining the plenary session, Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the Russian-Vietnamese cooperation development fund "Tradition and Friendship", delivered a presentation on late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on peace, friendship and development, considering them a solid foundation of the Vietnam-Russia cooperation.Hung emphasised that the President was the one who laid the foundation and worked hard to cultivate the nations’ friendship.Director of the Russian International Fund and head of the forum’s organising board, Professor Dr. Irina Umnova spoke highly of the cooperation with Vietnam.She said since 2012, the fund has collaborated with Vietnam across diverse fields, including education, science, and culture.The forum also featured international and domestic roundtable discussions on security and sustainable development, green economy, cultural heritage preservation, and protection of families and children, among other topics.

