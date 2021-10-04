Vietnam adopting policies to support citizens, businesses this October

Citizens coming for administration procedures at Hiep Thanh Ward People’s Committee in District 12. (Photo: SGGP)



Resolution No.116/NQ-CP about supports for employees and employers affected by Covid-19 from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applies to people participating in the unemployment insurance as of September 30, 2021 (not including officials in state units, socio-political organizations, the people’s armed force units, and public businesses financed by state budget). Concerned people will receive financial aid from October 1 to December 31 at the latest.

This resolution also states a contribution reduction from 1 percent to zero of the monthly income in UIF for people identified in Article 43 of the Employment Law (excluding officials in state units, socio-political organizations, the people’s armed force units, and public businesses financed by state budget) taking part in unemployment insurance before October 1, 2021. This applies from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

Article 13 in Decree No.80/2021 on support for small and medium-sized enterprises, effective as of October 15, regulates an aid of 100 percent of the consultation contract value but not over VND50 million and VND70 million per year per business (approx. US$2,200 and $3,000) for very small businesses and very small businesses owned by females or primarily hiring females or social ones, respectively.

It also states a financial aid of maximum 50 percent of the consultation contract value but not over VND100 million and VND150 million per year per business (approx. US$4,400 and $6,600) for small businesses and small businesses owned by females or primarily hiring females or social ones, correspondingly.

Medium-sized businesses and medium-sized businesses owned by females or primarily hiring females or social ones enjoy a support of maximum 30 percent of the consultation contract value but not over VND150 million and VND200 million per year per business (approx. US$6,600 and $8,800), respectively.

Article 14 in Decree No.80/2021 regulates a financial support of 100 percent and 70 percent of the total cost of a training course on entrepreneurship and business administration for small and medium-sized enterprises, respectively, but not over one course per year per business. The 100 percent support also applies to small and medium-sized enterprises owned by females or primarily hiring females or social enterprises, but not over one course per year per business.

Article 22 regulates a financial support of 100 percent of the expense on equipment at technical facilities, incubators, and co-working facilities, but not over VND20 million ($879) per year per business; 100 percent of the value for a consultation contract about procedures for establishment, transfer, exploitation and protection of intellectual property rights in Vietnam, but not over VND30 million ($1,319) per contract per business a year;

The 100 percent financial support also applies to the value for consultation contracts about developing patent descriptions, industrial designs, brand identity designs and managing products, services protected by intellectual property right in Vietnam, but not over VND30 million ($1,319) and VND50 million ($2,200) per contract per business a year, correspondingly.

Article 25 regulates a financial aid of 100 percent of the consultation contract value for overall capacity evaluation of small and medium-sized enterprises in industrial clusters and value chains, but not over VND30 million ($1,319) per contract per business a year.

Finally, Circular No.16/2021/TT-BGTVT states that in the car registration procedure, there is no need to display car insurance but necessary documents or appointment paper for vehicle registration. In the case of modified vehicle registration, the original certificates of technical safety and quality as well as environment protection for motor vehicle must be submitted.

The registry period of 9-seat transport vehicles increases from 18 months to 24 months for the first circle, and from 6 months to 12 months for following circles.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Thanh Tam