Vietnam acts decisively to implement vaccine strategy: PM

Speaking at the event, PM reaffirmed that Vietnam continuously develops comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with the US.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Interim Representative of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding to US Vice President Kamala Haris's visit to Vietnam from August 24-26, PM expressed his sincere thanks to the US Government and people for the donation of Covid-19 vaccines and medical supplies to support Vietnam's Covid-19 fight.

He stressed that the Vietnam’s Government always listens to businesses and tackle difficulty of challenges facing entrepreneurs and people worst affected by Covid-19 pandemic as well as try to implement measures to prevent and control the disease and economic recovery the pandemic.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also noted that vaccination for employees to come back to work soon is Vietnam’s goal that has been drastically carried out.

He hoped that Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein and US businesses will continue to support Vietnam in the fight against Covid-19, especially the implementation of vaccine strategy amid the global vaccine scarcity.

He also asked leaders of localities and departments to create advantages and launch measures to assist local and foreign businesses and investors in this difficult period to ensure uninterrupted production of supply chains, safe production and help workers live and work during the pandemic.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh