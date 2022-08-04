VEC proposes to expand HCMC-Long Thanh expressway in advance of 2025

The traffic volume on Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway increased by an average of 10 percent a year.
According to the MoT, after the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay expressway was put into exploitation, the traffic volume passing through the expressway increased by an average of 10 percent a year.Currently, the flow of vehicles through the section from the An Phu intersection in Ho Chi Minh City to the Long Thanh intersection exceeds the road's capacity. Therefore, studying the investment plan to expand the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh expressway is necessary in accordance with the approved plan.
Recently, the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) proposed a plan of continuing investment and expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh expressway, from Ring Road No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City to the Long Thanh intersection, from the current four lanes to eight lanes.
The Ministry of Transport is directing VEC to complete the study plan, actively coordinate with relevant ministries, units and localities to submit reports to the competent authorities for consideration and approval; and strive to complete and put the project into synchronous exploitation with the first phase of the investment and construction project of Long Thanh International Airport in 2025.
In addition, the MoT assigned appropriate units to study the plan of investing and widening the HCMC-Long Thanh expressway, the section from Ring Road No.2 in HCMC to the Long Thanh intersection. The MoT also proposed the HCMC People’s Committee direct agencies and units to study and prepare for investment and expansion of the roadside from An Phu intersection to Ring Road No.2.
The Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway is under the North-South expressway system to the East. Of which, the section from Ring Road No.2 in Ho Chi Minh City to the intersection of Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressway is under the management and exploitation of VEC.