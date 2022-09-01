Van Don-Mong Cai expressway opens to traffic after 25-month construction

The delegates cut a ribbon to inaugurate and open to traffic for Van Don-Mong Cai expressway after 25-month construction.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ceremony along with the senior leaders cut a ribbon to inaugurate the project after 25-month construction.

Tien Yen bridge is located on Van Don- Mong Cai expressway.

Van Don- Mong Cai expressway contributes to the establishment of the eastern economic axis traveling on the Hanoi- Mong Cai expressway through four localities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong and Hung Yen; and forming connectivity between industrial parks, urban areas and between international airports of Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Van Don and a system of international seaports.





Van Don-Mong Cai expressway started work in April of 2019 with a design of 79.38 kilometers in length, 25.25 meters in width, a maximum speed of 120 kilometers an hour and total investment capital of nearly VND13 trillion (US$558.5 million).The expressway is separated into two sub-projects comprising Van Don- Tien Yen and Tien Yen- Mong Cai which were built independently under the local budget and BOT form respectively.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong