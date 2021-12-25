VABA proposes to allow online medical declaration certificates for passengers

VABA has sent the proposal of removing difficulties in the process of welcoming international visitors from January 1 to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and embassies.

Accordingly, the ministries, agencies and embassies need to pay attention to directing and giving instructions on how to declare and receive negative PCR record certificates to reduce inconveniences for passengers and overseas Vietnamese.Currently, many domestic commercial flights are set to operate to serve for travel demand of passengers on the Tet holiday in addition to the reopening of regular international flights from January 1 which would easily gather crowded people. Therefore, VABA proposed to soon issue implementation guidelines and coordination procedures to successfully resume regular international commercial flights.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong